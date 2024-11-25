Pakistan government mediators seek ceasefire as 68 killed in sectarian violence

PESHAWAR — Government officials met tribal leaders in north-western Pakistan on Sunday (Nov 24) to try to mediate a ceasefire between rival sectarian groups after days of clashes that have killed at least 68 people and injured dozens.

The clashes started after gunmen attacked convoys of civilian vehicles on Thursday, killing at least 40, mostly Shi'ite Muslims. That sparked retaliatory attacks against Sunni residents, and there have been pitched battles between armed groups from both sides.

Armed Shi'ite and Sunni Muslims have engaged in tribal and sectarian rivalry for decades over a land dispute in Kurram district near the Afghanistan border.

A government delegation flew in to Parachinar - Kurram's main city - on Saturday to meet leaders of both sides, said Mr Muhammad Ali Saif, Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Kurram is located.

The delegation met Shi'ite leaders and stayed overnight to meet Sunni leaders on Sunday to try to broker a ceasefire deal and then move to resolve the matter, he said in a statement.

"There have been positive developments in engagements with stakeholders," he said.

Two government sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the death toll from retaliatory violence since the Nov 21 bus attacks had risen to at least 28.

They feared the toll would rise as communications in the area are down and fresh information on casualties is difficult to come by. They said the helicopter carrying the government delegation was also shot at, but managed to land safely on Saturday.

Armed groups have attacked settlements populated by members of rival sects. Many homes have been evacuated, while markets and schools remain closed. A number of petrol stations have been set alight, the officials said.

