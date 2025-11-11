Personal not religious motive may be behind Indonesia blasts, police say

JAKARTA — Explosions that injured dozens of people at a Jakarta mosque last week may not have been set off for religious reasons, and a personal motive may be involved, police said on Monday (Nov 10).

More than 50 people were taken to hospital with burns and other injuries after the blasts during Friday prayers at the mosque inside a school complex in the Indonesian capital's Kelapa Gading area.

"The perpetrator is not anti any specific religion," Jakarta police spokesperson Budi Hermanto said, according to the Antara state news agency

He added it was suspected the perpetrator felt neglected by their family "and it piled up".

On Saturday, police said their chief suspect, a 17-year-old student, had undergone surgery after the attack. They did not say whether the student had been arrested or mention any other legal proceedings.

Officers found suspected explosive powder and written material, police added.

