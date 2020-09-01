Philippine Catholics swarm Black Nazarene statue hoping for miracle

Catholic devotees surround the Black Nazarene statue as it is taken on procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

MANILA - Swarms of barefoot believers thronged a revered icon of Jesus Christ on Thursday (Jan 9) in Manila for a slow-moving and raucous procession considered one of the world's largest shows of Catholic fervour.

As the sun rose, hundreds of thousands of faithful were packed along the route for the annual procession of the so-called Black Nazarene, which they believe grants miracles.

Devotees clamber over one another to touch the life-size statue, wipe a towel on it or even just lay a hand on the ropes attached to its metal float.

"We believe that if you pull the carriage, the Lord will cure all your diseases," 50-year-old vendor Boyet Lara told AFP. "Nothing is impossible if we believe."

Scores of the barefoot faithful pass out and suffer cuts or bruises in the crush around the statue, and in previous years, believers have died in Catholic-majority Philippines.

"In 2016, the rope pulling the statue wrapped around my head and I nearly choked to death. But I managed to survive," said devotee Crisostomo Belarmino, 52.

"I cried that time and said 'Thank you Nazarene for giving me another life'," he added.

Just hours into the procession, the Red Cross reported giving first aid to some 300 people, in line with previous years.

The statue is named for its charred appearance and is accompanied by many difficult-to-prove stories, including that it survived a fire while en route to the Philippines in the 17th century.

Critics call the procession a mish-mash of superstition and unnecessary risk for the scores of people who cram the procession route each year.

However, the defenders in the Philippines' powerful Catholic church note that it is a vibrant expression of faith.

Many devotees swear the Black Nazarene has brought them help when they needed it most.

"When my husband suffered a stroke two years ago, even if I didn't ask for financial help, I got it," vendor Angeline Mara, 43, said.

"Every time I hear the song for the Nazarene, I feel like I'm about to cry," she added.

Though the authorities did not report any specific threat to this year's procession, there was a typically massive presence of thousands of police on Manila's streets.

The Philippines is plagued by violent insurgencies, including militants linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria that have carried out bombings on civilian targets.

More about
PHILIPPINES Catholic Church Religion

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
Singapore&#039;s former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES