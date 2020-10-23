Philippines to allow foreign investors to enter country as it eases Covid-19 travel curbs

MANILA - The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved the entry of foreign investors to the Southeast Asian nation starting from Nov 1, the presidential spokesman said on Friday (Oct 23).

Foreigners with investment visa from Philippine agencies would now be allowed entry, after the country imposed travel curbs in February to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised address.

The easing of travel restrictions is among a slew of relaxed rules announced on Friday to help the country's battered economy recover from recession.

