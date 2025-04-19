Philippines devotees nailed to crosses to re-enact Jesus Christ's crucifixion

CUTID, Philippines — Christian devotees from the Philippines were nailed to a cross on Friday (April 18) in a reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Hundreds of Filipinos and foreign tourists flocked to the northern village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province to witness Ruben Enaje nailed to the cross and portray Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.

Actors dressed as Roman soldiers hammered Enaje's palms with two-inch nails. Ropes and fabric supported their bodies as they were raised on wooden crosses.

"The first five seconds were very painful. As time goes and the blood goes down, the pain numbs and I can stay on the cross longer," Enaje, 64, said in an interview.

Around 80 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million people identify as Roman Catholics. The rituals form part of Holy Week, which spans from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday and is one of the most sacred and solemn periods in the Philippines' religious calendar.

During Holy Week, some devotees flog their backs repeatedly with bamboo whips in an act of self-flagellation to seek penance and atonement. The Catholic Church has discouraged the practice, saying prayers and sincere repentance are enough to commemorate Lent.

