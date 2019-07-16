Philippines' top senator chides Iceland for abortion, UN drugs war probe

MANILA - The Philippines' highest-ranking lawmaker said on Monday (July 15) a UN resolution to probe the country's bloody war on drugs should be ignored, and its chief backer Iceland be investigated instead for human rights abuses in allowing abortion.

"They have more unborn babies that they have aborted or killed. There are more killings in abortion than the drug pushers who are fighting the police," Senate President Vicente Sotto told ANC news channel.

The Nordic nation lacks moral grounds to lecture the Philippines on human rights, Mr Sotto said. "So we should disregard that resolution."

His remarks are the latest in a series of comments from lawmakers urging the government to not cooperate after the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday adopted Iceland's resolution to investigate thousands of deaths under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drugs campaign.