PSA named best global container terminal operator at AFLAS awards

PSA International (PSA) has been named "Best Global Container Terminal Operator" for the seventh time at the 2025 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards on Wednesday (Sept 3).

In a statement, PSA said that it was "deeply honoured" to receive the industry's recognition, adding that the award reflects the collective efforts of its staff, unions and management in driving operational and service excellence across its global ports and supply chain networks.

"I am especially grateful for the dedication and resilience of our teams worldwide, who continue to demonstrate pride and perseverance amid ongoing trade volatility and disruptions," said PSA's group chief executive Ong Kim Pong, adding that the unwavering support and trust of its customers, partners, and stakeholders are vital in ensuring smooth flow of global trade.

"This affirmation further strengthens PSA's resolve to shape world-class port ecosystems - anchored in neutrality, capability and connectivity, and powered by innovation and sustainability," said Ong.

Additionally, PSA's flagship terminal - PSA Singapore - and PSA Antwerp in Belgium were also named "Best Green Container" and "Best Container Terminal - Europe", respectively.

The annual awards recognise leading service providers, including air and shipping lines, airports and seaports, logistics, and other associated industry professionals.

According to the organisers Asia Cargo News, winners are determined from over 15,000 readers who nominate and vote across 49 award categories.

At the same event, the Port of Singapore was also named "Best Global Seaport" for the fourth time, and "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 37th time.

