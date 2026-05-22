Samsung workers to begin vote on pay deal

SEOUL — Members of Samsung Electronics' South Korean union will begin voting on Friday (May 22) on a tentative pay deal reached with the company, with voting due to run into next week, according to a union notice on its website.

The vote, involving about 89,000 members of two Samsung unions based on Wednesday's count, is being conducted electronically from 2.12pm (1.12pm SGT) on Friday after a brief delay due to a server overload.

Voting is due to run until 10am (11am SGT) on May 27, the union said.

Union leaders reached a last-minute deal on Wednesday that averted a threatened 18-day strike that risked disrupting global semiconductor supply.

The agreement includes a plan for Samsung to set aside about 10.5 per cent of its chip division's operating profit for special bonuses for the division covering the memory and logic businesses, with some members set to receive about US$416,000 (S$532,002).

Approval requires a majority of all members to participate and a majority of those voting to support the deal, otherwise negotiations must restart from scratch.

A union leader has said he expected the agreement to be ratified.

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