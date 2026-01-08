Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi being investigated in China, police to issue arrest warrants for his associates

China-born tycoon Chen Zhi, the alleged head of a Cambodia-based scam empire, has been successfully extradited from Cambodia to China, confirmed Chinese authorities on Thursday (Jan 8).

China's Ministry of Public Security said the judiciary is investigating the Prince Group founder's businesses.

A video posted by the ministry on Weibo showed the 38-year-old being escorted off a China Southern Airlines flight on Jan 7, cuffed at his wrists and with a black sack over his head.

The sack is removed after the group makes it down the ladder and Chen is led away.

In the Jan 8 statement, the ministry accused Chen and his empire of running gambling dens, orchestrating scams, engaging in illegal business operations and concealing criminal proceeds.

An official stated that the police will soon issue arrest warrants for the central members of Chen's alleged criminal syndicate. His associates have been warned to immediately surrender themselves to the authorities for leniency.

The Cambodian government said on Wednesday (Jan 7) that Chen was among three Chinese nationals arrested on Jan 6 at the request of Chinese authorities.

It also clarified that that it had stripped the Fujian-born businessman of his Cambodian citizenship in December 2025.

The National Bank of Cambodia said on Jan 8 that it has placed Prince Bank under liquidation.

Chen had been at large ever since the US authorities charged him for fraud and money laundering offences last October. He is also alleged to be operating forced-labour scam compounds in Cambodia.

Chen's Singapore-based family office, DW Capital, is among firms sanctioned by the US Treasury.

The Singapore police, which have been investigating Chen and his associates since 2024, seized six properties and various financial assets linked to Chen's Prince Group in October with an estimated total value of more than $150 million.

