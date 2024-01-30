Shaming the habit: Taiwan student puts up posters to pressure dad to kick betel nut addiction

Addiction is a tough nut to crack.

Despite developing oral lesions brought about by his habit of chewing on betel nuts, a man in Taiwan continued using the stimulant, prompting an intervention from his daughter.

The university student, surnamed Liu, told Central News Agency (CNA) that she has always hated her father's use of betel nut, and had failed multiple times in getting him to quit.

Users of betel nut report that the nut makes them feel relaxed, happy and alert. However, regular consumption of the betel nut can cause users to become dependent on it.

Wanting to put an end to her father's habit once and for all, she decided to draw up quirky campaign posters featuring her dad's face to display around the family's motorcycle repair shop.

Written on the poster are the messages: "Please don't give Liu Ming-huang betel nut to chew or sell it to him.

"If Liu Ming-huang chews betel nut, he will be beaten by his daughter."

Father vows to quit

The student explained that her dad has been chewing betel nuts for over 10 years and their neighbours would often gift him the stimulant.

Liu said that she had already convinced the betel nut stand opposite their home to stop selling to her father and banned their neighbours from giving him the nut.

She also plans to distribute the poster to other betel nut sellers in the local area.

When interviewed by local media, the 43-year-old father thanked his daughter and said he is determined to kick his betel nut addiction.

"So as to not get beaten up by my daughter, I will really quit the habit this time!" he quipped.

"I hope that after this news is broadcast, people will refuse to sell me betel nut, and I will take better care of my health."

About two million people in Taiwan have a betel nut habit, reported Taipei Times last October.

"It causes damage in the mouth and deformation of the teeth, and regular use for 20 years is associated with high risk of oral and oesophageal cancer," said the head of the otolaryngology department at a local hospital.

In Taiwan, 8,000 people a year are diagnosed with oral cancer, with 3,000 dying annually, he said.

