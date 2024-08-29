Sinkhole swallows car in Seoul, 2 seriously injured

Two people in South Korea were seriously injured as a sink hole swallowed the car they were travelling in on Thursday (Aug 29) morning.

The sinkhole had opened up in the middle of a four-lane road in Seodaemun District, northwestern Seoul at 11.26am, reported The Korea Herald.

A female passenger in her 70s and a male driver in his 80s were taken to hospital. The woman had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest, but later recovered her pulse, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Dashcam footage of the accident captured by the vehicle behind shows a white SUV driving in the third lane of the road suddenly tilting left and falling.

The sinkhole measures 6m wide, 4m long and 2.5m deep, reported The Chosun Ilbo.

The car has since been lifted out by a crane, and authorities are investigating the accident.

