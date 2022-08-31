South Korea to end pre-departure Covid test requirement for international arrivals

Reuters
Workers check overseas passengers as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport, amid the Covid pandemic in Incheon, South Korea, December 28, 2020.
PHOTO: Photo: Reuters file

SEOUL - South Korea will end the pre-departure Covid-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday (Aug 31).

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily Covid-19 infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

