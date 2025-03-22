South Korea foreign minister says North should not be rewarded for wrongdoings in Ukraine

SEOUL — South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Saturday (March 22) that military co-operation between North Korea and Russia must stop, and North Korea should not be rewarded for its wrongdoings in the course of bringing about the end of the war in Ukraine.

Cho also said it is important for South Korea, Japan and China to faithfully carry out UN sanctions against North Korea, and to put efforts into stopping North Korean provocations and bring about its complete denuclearisation.

Cho is meeting his Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo, in the first such trilateral talks since 2023.

