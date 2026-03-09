South Korea parliament committee backs bill to enable $448b US investment

SEOUL — A South Korean parliamentary committee on Monday (March 9) agreed on the final wording of a special bill, paving the way for a plenary vote this week to enable US$350 billion (S$448 billion) of US investments under a bilateral trade deal between the countries.

The special committee, comprising lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition People Power Party, approved the bill unanimously during a livestreamed general meeting.

The bill is expected to be put to a full National Assembly vote on March 12, as the US ally responds to pressure from Washington over perceived delays in enacting the deal.

The Special Act on Investment in the US will set up an investment vehicle, as well as a risk management committee to implement last year's agreement for South Korea to invest in sectors such as shipbuilding and chips in return for lower US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump threatened in January to hike tariffs on imports from South Korea, accusing the country's parliament of delays in enacting the trade deal.

Top South Korean officials have said the US-South Korea trade deal remains valid despite a US Supreme Court decision in February that struck down a large swath of Trump's tariffs.

Officials in Seoul have, however, voiced concerns about the impact of US investments on an already weak won currency and said that projects would be based on consideration of commercial feasibility and foreign exchange market conditions.

