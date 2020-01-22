South Korean army to discharge transgender soldier

South Korea has a conscript army to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea, with all able-bodied male citizens obliged to serve for nearly two years.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

SEOUL - A transgender soldier who enlisted as a man and underwent a sex change last year will be discharged from South Korea's army, with the military saying on Wednesday (Jan 22) she had violated regulations.

The country remains deeply conservative about matters of sexual identity and is less tolerant of LGBT rights than some other parts of Asia, with many gay and transgender Koreans living largely under the radar.

The soldier - a staff sergeant in her 20s whose name has been withheld - voluntarily enlisted before having gender-reassignment surgery in November in Thailand.

She had expressed her desire to remain in the army but a military panel ruled on Wednesday that she will be compulsorily discharged.

The case "corresponded to one of the reasons for being unable to continue service", the army said in a statement, without giving specifics.

A defence ministry spokesman said the soldier has been undergoing tests at a military hospital, which classified the loss of male genitals as a mental or physical handicap, prompting the panel review.

The military statement added that it was determined to avoid "unfair discrimination and treatment".

South Korea has a conscript army to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea, with all able-bodied male citizens obliged to serve for nearly two years.

International rights groups have expressed concern about the way South Korea treats gay soldiers, who are banned from engaging in same-sex acts and can face up to two years in prison if caught - even though such actions are legal in civilian life.

More about
Transgender LGBT South Korea Discrimination Military

TRENDING

Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES