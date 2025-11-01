South Korea's Lee says global trade order at critical inflection point

GYEONGJU, South Korea - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Friday (Oct 31) the Asia-Pacific region was at a critical inflection point with a rapidly changing global economic order, as he chaired a leaders' summit in the city of Gyeongju.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) grouping, a non-binding 21-member forum.

The Apec region accounts for 50 per cent of global trade and 61 per cent of GDP, and this year's meeting follows Xi's high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump to find a trade war truce on the sidelines of the gathering in South Korea.

"It is clear we cannot always be on the same side, but we must work together to achieve common prosperity," Lee said.

"As the free trade order undergoes dramatic changes, global economic uncertainty is deepening and trade and investment are losing momentum," Lee added, noting co-operation among Apec members was a "clear solution" to the current economic challenges.

ALSO READ: South Korea's Lee, Japan's Takaichi to strengthen ties, Lee's office says