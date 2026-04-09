Sri Lanka repatriates 125 telecom fraud suspects to China

HONG KONG — Sri Lankan police repatriated 125 people to China suspected to be involved in telecom fraud, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday (April 9), adding that the move comes after deepening law enforcement co-operation between the two countries.

The suspects were repatriated to China on March 29 with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Chinese police in the country's central province of Hubei, the ministry said.

Since the start of the year, China and Sri Lanka have stepped up co-operation in response to telecom fraud and related "underground industries relocating from other countries to Sri Lanka".

Sri Lankan police carried out "multiple crackdown operations, dismantled several fraud dens and apprehended a number of individuals involved in telecom fraud", the ministry said.

Authorities in Hubei are investigating the fraud cases, the ministry said.

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