Staunchly Catholic Philippines begins period of mourning for Pope Francis

MANILA - The Philippines began a period of national mourning for Pope Francis on Wednesday (April 23), with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordering flags on all state buildings across the staunchly Roman Catholic country to fly at half-mast to honour the pontiff.

Francis died on Monday aged 88 after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, ending an often turbulent reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

"Pope Francis holds a special place in the hearts of the Filipino people," Marcos said in a presidential proclamation, adding that the period of mourning would continue until Francis' funeral at the Vatican on Saturday.

"The passing of Pope Francis is a moment of profound sorrow for the Catholic Church and for the Filipino people, who recognise him as global leader of compassion and tireless advocate of peace, justice and human dignity," the proclamation said.

The Philippines is home to more than 80 million Catholics, or nearly 80 per cent of the population, making it one of only two majority Christian nations in Asia along with tiny East Timor.

Francis drew a record crowd of up to seven million people at a historic Mass in Manila during a visit in 2015.

Since his death on Monday, the Catholic Church has held Masses across the Philippines for Francis.

At the Baclaran Church in Manila, some worshippers on Wednesday wore shirts bearing Pope Francis' image - leftover merchandise from his 2015 visit.

Emma Avancena, 76, who was a volunteer during the pope's visit, said she felt sad about his death but added: "I feel blessed because we were blessed face to face, eye to eye (during the visit)."