Taiwan firefighter dies after giving oxygen mask to trapped woman while battling building blaze

Nearly two months to the day Hong Kong firefighter Ho Wai Ho died while battling the deadly Wang Fuk Court blaze in Tai Po, another firefighter has lost his life — this time in Taiwan's Keelung.

Chan Neng Chieh, 41, a squad leader at Keelung City Fire Bureau's Ren-ai Branch, was reportedly battling a residential fire when he died on Thursday (Jan 22).

The fire broke out at about 10pm on Wednesday in a second-floor unit of the six-storey building along Leli 3rd Street.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Chan gave his oxygen mask to a trapped woman. He later lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation.

Unfortunately, the woman, surnamed Lo, was also found dead later.

Re-entered building three times

Online news website Taiwan News reported that Lo's apartment was packed with clutter which slowed rescue efforts.

Chan, who had made two prior entries, reportedly entered the building a third time and found the woman trapped under debris and barely breathing.

According to Taiwan News, he removed his own mask in an attempt to keep her alive before rescuers could reach them.

He was found at 2am on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after medical staff tried resuscitating him for about 50 minutes.

Lo, who was pulled out from the debris at 5.40am, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The city's fire bureau wrote in a Facebook post: "Squad leader, your mission is complete. Rest well. We will remember how you sacrificed yourself to save a life."

The post has received more than 9,000 reactions at the time of this story's publication.

