Taiwan suspends top trade negotiator after bullying probe

TAIPEI — Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai suspended Taipei's top trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni on Monday (June 29), after an investigation found that she had engaged in workplace bullying of her late deputy.

Last week, an investigative committee carried out by one cabinet member and four external members found that Yang had bullied Yen Huai-shing, who died in March, aged 53, shortly after resigning from her job.

In Yen's resignation letter, reported by Taiwan media, she said her proposals regarding Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, as well as a larger overhaul of the trade negotiators' office, were repeatedly ignored.

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said in a statement that Cho had met with Yang earlier on Monday and decided to suspend her from her duties starting on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Yang expressed her intention to continue explaining her position in order to defend her personal reputation, and reiterated her statement last week in which she said the investigation was unfair and lacked due process.

The investigation had found that Yang "consistently" interrupted Yen and dismissed her opinions, creating an "offensive and unfriendly" work environment that placed her under huge mental pressure.

Yang and Yen were both deeply involved in trade talks with the US, especially efforts to get US tariffs on Taiwan reduced.

[[nid:728942]]