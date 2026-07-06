Taiwan teen slashes her younger brother's neck after finding him too noisy

A 19-year-old teen in Keelung City, Taiwan allegedly slashed her younger brother's neck with a knife because she was upset over the noise he was making at home.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (July 3) afternoon, when the siblings, both surnamed Liu (transliteration), were at home during the school holidays, according to local media reports.

The 15-year-old victim was reportedly playing games with his friends and his voice grew louder as he communicated with his teammates, angering his sister, who was resting in her room. She confronted him for being too noisy, sparking an argument.

In a fit of anger, she allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it at her brother, slashing his neck in the process, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The Xinyi Police Station under the Keelung City Police Department's Second Precinct said that officers arrived to find the victim injured, and the perpetrator was taken away for investigation, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

The victim was taken to hospital and is currently conscious, reported Taiwan's CNA. Meanwhile, the perpetrator was reportedly transferred to the prosecutor's office on charges of attempted murder following questioning.

Yang Yongfen (transliteration), deputy director of Keelung City's Department of Education, said the victim is currently in stable condition, reported Taiwan's CNA.

Investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com