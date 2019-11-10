Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay

Boracay may have just reopened just a year ago, but the sunny island famed for its pristine white beach has already made headlines for some not-so-sanitary news.

The latest piece of news surrounds one particular tourist's choice of attire.

A Taiwanese tourist in her 20s was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 9) after photos of her wearing a string bikini deemed to be overly skimpy on Boracay's conservative shores went viral.

Unlike regular bikinis, her swimwear had covered only the bare minimum and was held up by mere strings, leaving much exposed. In fact, Jess Baylon, the police chief of the Municipality of Malay even said: "It was literally a string."

Her outlandish attire caused a stir amongst several residents and tourists, who took photos of her and circulated them on the internet.

The island's netizens had mixed reactions about her bold attire. While some didn't see anything wrong with it, many others found the bikini indecent and disrespectful.

This incident caught the attention of the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group, after which police tracked the couple's hotel and brought them to the police station on the following evening.