Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay

PHOTO: Facebook/Baskog Front Line
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Boracay may have just reopened just a year ago, but the sunny island famed for its pristine white beach has already made headlines for some not-so-sanitary news.

The latest piece of news surrounds one particular tourist's choice of attire.

A Taiwanese tourist in her 20s was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 9) after photos of her wearing a string bikini deemed to be overly skimpy on Boracay's conservative shores went viral.

Unlike regular bikinis, her swimwear had covered only the bare minimum and was held up by mere strings, leaving much exposed. In fact, Jess Baylon, the police chief of the Municipality of Malay even said: "It was literally a string."

Her outlandish attire caused a stir amongst several residents and tourists, who took photos of her and circulated them on the internet.

The island's netizens had mixed reactions about her bold attire. While some didn't see anything wrong with it, many others found the bikini indecent and disrespectful.

This incident caught the attention of the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group, after which police tracked the couple's hotel and brought them to the police station on the following evening.

According to Baylon, the tourist thought there was nothing wrong with her attire, claiming that it was what she normally wore in Taiwan.

She added that it was just a form of expression as she felt comfortable in her body.

"Maybe it is her way of expressing how they appreciate the island and the beauty of her body, but in our conservative culture, this is unacceptable," Baylon told Panay News.

Boracay doesn't specifically prohibit the wearing of very skimpy swimsuits, therefore the tourist was made to pay a fine of 2,500 pesos (S$67) for violating a law that prohibits the taking and display of "lewd" photographs instead.

The couple is scheduled to depart on Oct 11 but not before they've paid the fine.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Boracay PHILIPPINES viral beach

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES