Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach

First, we had tourists stealing from their hotels.

Then, there were those who washed their behinds in holy water.

And now, a recent clip which went viral last week revealed one tourist who buried a child's soiled diaper in the middle of Boracay beach.

It's one thing to bury your problems and walk away from it, and another to bury your (literal) crap in a popular tourist beach.

That's just nasty.

The viral video showed a woman, believed to be a tourist, washing a child's privates in the water while another buried a used diaper in the sand at the newly reopened Boracay beach.

It prompted authorities to cordon off the beach on Wednesday (Aug 14) in search of the offending item and to conduct tests to ensure that the beach was safe to visit.

Chinese Tourist is being watched burying her Baby poop-used-Diaper under Boracay sand at White beach Balabag. Posted by Boracay Island on Tuesday, 13 August 2019

It had only been nine months since Boracay was reopened to tourists when news of the temporary beach closure was announced.

Having just gone through a rigorous cleanup during its previous six-month closure in a bid to address environmental concerns, the buried nappy posed a threat as it could lead to the festering of water-borne diseases, rendering past efforts futile.

Thankfully, the soiled diaper was quickly recovered (the next day), said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Sunday (Aug 18). The waters have also been certified to be safe.

The incident angered many, including the Philippines government.