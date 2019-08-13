Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple

PHOTO: Instagram/sabina_dolezalova_ifbb
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Plagued with "begpackers" and rowdy drunks, Bali just can't catch a break when it comes to tourists.

In today's instalment of holidaymakers behaving badly, two tourists have apologised after one of them was caught splashing holy water on the other's butt.

It all started when Sabina Dolezalova, a fitness model based in the Czech Republic, uploaded a video on Instagram recently.

In the offending video, Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka, also a fitness model, can be seen hugging and laughing on temple grounds. Dolezalova then bends over and hikes up her skirt as Slouka splashes water from the temple's fountain on her backside.

According to news website detik.com, the video was filmed at a temple in Ubud Monkey Forest.

The forest, which is home to three revered temples and over 700 monkeys, is an important spiritual domain for Bali's locals.

After the video went viral online, netizens were understandably upset.

Photo: Screengrab/Instagram
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Some netizens even suggested that all tourists should be banned from visiting temples.

"Stop tourists from entering the sacred temple area."
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

A representative of the local police department, Nyoman Nuryana, told reporters that Dolezalova and Slouka had met with the residents of Padangtegal village — which owns the Ubud Monkey Forest — on Aug 11 and personally apologised to them.

Additionally, Dolezalova and Slouka will be required to participate in a traditional ceremony on Aug 15 to seek forgiveness from the gods, said Nyoman.

Dolezalova and Slouka have also released an apology video online claiming that they were not aware of the significance of the place.

View this post on Instagram

Admin baru saja menerima lsg video @sabina_dolezalova_ifbb dari bule yang viral yg diduga melecehkan Pura yg disebut sebut sebagai Pura di Kawasan Monkey Forest Ubud Gianyar. Senator AWK, telah menyampaikan pesan dan nasihat ke orang asing tersebut untuk membuat upacara Guru Piduka yang melibatkan pengempon pura dan warga adat dgn biaya ug dibebankan kepada mereka. Terkait masalah hukum hanya bisa diproses jika ada semeton Bali yg melaporkan ke aparat atau inisiatif dr pihak aparat untuk memproses hal ini. Senator AWK berencana akan memanggil dua Bule Tersebut segera. Demikian update berita ini 🙏 ( admin ) @jokowi @aryawedakarna #wedakarna #awkbali #baliberdaulat #dpdri #mprri #satyagrahabali #hindu #purabali

A post shared by Shri Gusti Arya Wedakarna III (@aryawedakarna) on

However, Czech-speaking netizens exposed Dolezalova and Slouka, asserting that the conversation in the original video reveals that the pair were actually aware that they were playing with holy water all along.

Photo: Screengrab/Instagram
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Seems like the pair were only sorry they got caught.

