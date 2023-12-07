Teacher in Vietnam faints after students corner her, throwing sandal at her head

A teacher in Vietnam fainted during an altercation with students who hurled a sandal at her forehead.

The students from Van Phu Middle School in northern Vietnam cornered the music teacher in a locked classroom, swearing and throwing objects at her, reported Tuoi Tre News.

The incident, which occurred on Nov 29, was believed to be triggered by the teacher's refusal to let her students step out of class.

Clips of the altercation uploaded to social media by the students showed them surrounding the teacher in the classroom, jeering and cursing at her.

One male student repeatedly shoved the teacher, who silently filmed their actions on her mobile phone.

In one of the videos, the teacher can be seen walking towards the classroom door when a sandal hit her forehead. She grimaced in pain before fainting, as the students cheered loudly.

CCTV footage, on the other hand, showed the teacher chasing her students around the classroom and lobbing slippers at them.

Vietnamese authorities said they were alerted to the incident on Dec 1.

They revealed that the music teacher previously received a warning for using foul language on her students.

"On the day of the incident, she also spoke to the kids inappropriately, which triggered them to treat her like that," said the authorities.

Ngo Thi Minh, deputy minister of Education and Training, deemed the incident as an act of violence and a serious moral violation, reported VnExpress.

The ministry also requested the local authorities to strictly deal with the violations committed by the parties involved.

