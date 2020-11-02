Thai army chief tearfully apologises for mass shooting by soldier

Forensic police prepare to enter the Terminal 21 mall, where a mass shooting took place. The gunman is reportedly shot dead.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

Thailand's army chief apologised on Tuesday for a rogue soldier, whose 19-hour shooting rampage killed 29 people and wounded 57 over the weekend, stunning the country.

At times wiping away tears, Thai Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong said during a 90-minute press conference that the army will help compensate all the victims and their families.

"I, as army chief, would like to apologise and say how sorry I am for this incident which was caused by a staff of the army," Apirat said.

"In the minute, the second that the perpetrator pulled the trigger and killed, in that minute he is a criminal and no longer a soldier," he said.

The soldier, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, was shot dead by security forces on Sunday after he had stormed the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima the day before.

The 32-year-old had started the killing early on Saturday, shooting his commanding officer and the commander's mother-in-law over a business dispute.

He then drove to his army base, stole more assault weapons and ammunition and shot his way through a Buddhist temple before going to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, where he randomly fired at shoppers and held off police for more than 12 hours.

Apirat said the military would investigate the commanding officer who was killed, Colonel Anantharot Krasae, 48, and the housing deal apparently brokered by Anantharot's mother-in-law Anong Mitchan, 63.

Apirat said the commanding officer took advantage of the shooter in a land deal where a "promise was broken" over money matters.

He said authorities will find out who else was involved in the scheme and he promised a new line of communication so that army personnel could complain directly to the army chief.

"The army and I have already instructed this," he said, adding his mission before retirement in October was to make things fairer for army staff.

"I don't think any Thai people would like this incident to happen again, so please don't blame the army or berate soldiers," Apirat said.

"If you want to blame someone, you blame General Apirat Kongsompong. I accept all criticisms and opinions. You can blame me because I am the army chief," he said.

More about
Thailand Shooting - Gun crime Thai military

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES