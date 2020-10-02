Thai city holds vigil for 30 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

People laying flowers at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, on Feb 9, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand - Holding candles and writing condolences as monks chanted prayers, hundreds of Thais held an evening vigil Sunday (Feb 9) for the 30 victims of an "unprecedented" mass shooting carried out by a soldier.

Sharpshooters killed the gunman on Sunday morning after a 17-hour ordeal, including a night of firefights and terrifying dashes for mall exits by shoppers trapped in the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The provincial governor told reporters that the death toll stood at 30 with dozens injured.

The dead include civilians - one of them a 13-year-old boy - and security forces going after the rogue soldier, who was upset over a debt dispute, according to Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said earlier outside a hospital where victims - some in critical condition - were being treated.

Those who attended the somber vigil scrawled messages on white sheets of paper laid out on the ground, including "Remember Forever" and "I wish you a good afterlife".

Mr Prayut, a former army chief, blamed a "personal problem" over the sale of a house for the soldier's rampage, which began on Saturday afternoon near an army barracks and was for several hours relayed by the gunman via Facebook posts.

The attacker, identified as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma, used a stolen M60 machine gun and rifles from one of Thailand's largest barracks as well as a military humvee to carry out the attack.

Mr Prayut said the gunman overpowered security at the barracks' arsenal and that "carelessness" was not a factor.

"We don't leave the arsenal depot alone - we had people guarding it."

Volleys of gunfire rang out as the siege ran into dawn, hours after Thai security services stormed the ground floor and freed scores of terrified shoppers.

They sent cascades of messages to friends and family on social media from storerooms, barricaded in toilets and hidden under tables as the gunman stalked the mall.

With the machine gun slung over his shoulder and in full combat gear, Jakrapanth swaggered through the emptied out floors in haunting footage captured by CCTV cameras.

Evacuees recounted how an ordinary Saturday at the busy shopping centre descended into horror as he entered.

"It was like a dream... I'm grateful I survived," Ms Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP, explaining she hid in the toilet of a gym inside the mall as she heard the gunfire.

Filipino teacher Aldrin Baliquing said he was ushered into a storeroom by staff as the shooting began.

"We were there for six gruelling hours... I'm in shock," he said.

Scores of people made a dash for it as police and soldiers in masks and wielding assault rifles took control of the ground floor following a gun battle and scoured the fleeing crowds for the assailant.

'LIKE A ZOMBIE MOVIE'

"It was total panic, it was like a zombie movie," Mr Chanatip Somsakul, 33, said of his escape with his wife and three-year-old daughter. "People jumped on motorbikes and ran in all directions."

Several hours later the gunman was shot dead. Photos showed smiling units of elite soldiers and police emerging from the mall.

The gunman relayed his shooting spree through Facebook posts which charted the attack from an army barracks to the city mall.

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when he shot three people - among them at least one soldier - at a senior officer's house and then at the nearby army barracks, before driving a military vehicle to the town centre.

There the gunman used the stolen weapons to unleash carnage in the town centre.

Throughout the day he posted images of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page.

A screenshot from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier wanted in connection to a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, shows him at an unknown location. PHOTO: AFP

In one Facebook video - since deleted - the assailant, wearing an army helmet, filmed from an open-top jeep, saying, "I'm tired... I can't pull my finger anymore" as he made a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding a pistol.

Thailand's digital economy minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said he contacted regional executives at the social media giant to report the activity.

"I think this might be the first time that this happened in Thailand and it caused a lot of problems," he told AFP.

A Facebook spokesperson said the gunman's accounts were removed and it will "work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it."

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings at courthouses last year renewed concern about gun violence.

More about
Thailand Shooting - Gun crime

TRENDING

Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Russian plane crash-lands on belly, no one hurt
Russian plane crash-lands on belly, no one hurt
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to buy the prettiest Valentine&#039;s Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES