Thai city holds vigil for 30 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand - Holding candles and writing condolences as monks chanted prayers, hundreds of Thais held an evening vigil Sunday (Feb 9) for the 30 victims of an "unprecedented" mass shooting carried out by a soldier.

Sharpshooters killed the gunman on Sunday morning after a 17-hour ordeal, including a night of firefights and terrifying dashes for mall exits by shoppers trapped in the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The provincial governor told reporters that the death toll stood at 30 with dozens injured.

The dead include civilians - one of them a 13-year-old boy - and security forces going after the rogue soldier, who was upset over a debt dispute, according to Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said earlier outside a hospital where victims - some in critical condition - were being treated.

Those who attended the somber vigil scrawled messages on white sheets of paper laid out on the ground, including "Remember Forever" and "I wish you a good afterlife".

Mr Prayut, a former army chief, blamed a "personal problem" over the sale of a house for the soldier's rampage, which began on Saturday afternoon near an army barracks and was for several hours relayed by the gunman via Facebook posts.

The attacker, identified as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma, used a stolen M60 machine gun and rifles from one of Thailand's largest barracks as well as a military humvee to carry out the attack.

Mr Prayut said the gunman overpowered security at the barracks' arsenal and that "carelessness" was not a factor.

"We don't leave the arsenal depot alone - we had people guarding it."

Volleys of gunfire rang out as the siege ran into dawn, hours after Thai security services stormed the ground floor and freed scores of terrified shoppers.

They sent cascades of messages to friends and family on social media from storerooms, barricaded in toilets and hidden under tables as the gunman stalked the mall.