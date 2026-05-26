Thai ladyboy, 25, soaked in blood following 'attack by Chinese tourist'

A transgender woman was soaked in blood following an alleged attack by a Chinese tourist, who was furious to discover she was actually a man.

Bell Aphisara, 25, said she agreed to have sex with the holidaymaker for 2,000 baht (S$78.27) at a hotel in the depraved resort town Pattaya on May 25.

But the man was said to have flown into a frenzy when Bell undressed and revealed she was biologically male.

The suspect allegedly smashed a mirror and glass bottles before slashing Bell with the shards as she cried for help.

The other ladyboys then rushed into the room, where they found the naked man standing over a weeping Bell, who was bleeding on the bed.

Footage shows him bellowing at Bell to get out of the room.

The injured ladyboy hobbled from the bed with blood streaming down her face. She was later seen crying in the corridor after seeing her injuries.

A hotel receptionist said the alleged victim ran downstairs covered in blood while accompanied by two transgender friends, who helped take her to the hospital before filing a police report.

Police arrived at the hotel on Pattaya South Soi 9, only to find the room locked with no one responding. The Chinese tourist is believed to have fled with his bags through the fire escape.

Inside the room, blood stained the bedsheets while broken mirrors, shattered bottles, and scattered belongings littered the floor.

An officer from the local station said the investigation team immediately reviewed CCTV footage to track down the Chinese man.

He said: "Information obtained from the Immigration Bureau revealed that the Chinese man had left the country via Suvarnabhumi International Airport, returning to China, before the victim had filed a formal police report.

"However, investigators are currently gathering evidence as the victim is still recovering from injuries. Police are preparing to expedite the investigation and compile a case file to request an arrest warrant."

Bell was rushed to the hospital and received 18 stitches to her face, eight to her wrist and four to her ankle following the violent assault.

She said she will pursue legal action "to the end".

Bell said: "If my friends hadn't come to help in time, it could have ended much worse. It was one of the most terrifying things I've ever been through. I heard he's now trying to escape, but I've already reported everything to the police, and I'm being treated in hospital. Thank you to everyone who has supported and checked on me.

"I also want other women to be careful because I'm not the only victim. Several women have already filed police reports against this group of Chinese men after allegedly being assaulted. Some said they were trapped inside rooms until their friends managed to help them. My injuries were caused by broken glass during the attack."

Disputes in Thailand are common between ladyboys and holidaymakers, who find themselves lured by the temptation of ubiquitous sexual experiences in the languid country.

The conflicts often arise from disputes over payment or disagreements over the expected services, made worse by language barriers and alcohol.

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