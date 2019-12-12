Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

It's safe to say that perhaps one of the most satisfying experiences in life is being able to have a smooth dump.

Now imagine having that ruined by a bout of diarrhoea, constipation, or perhaps a tapeworm hanging off your orifice.

Thai photographer Kritsada Ratprachoom found just that, and posted his bizarre discovery on social media on Monday (Dec 9) where it has since gone viral.

"I took my child to school and ran some errands when I had to go to the toilet," he shares with Thai publication Khaosod. "Afterwards, I felt like I wasn't done, like there was something left. I got up to see what it was and there was something sticking out of my bottom."

As the 44-year-old had just had his appendix removed a week ago, he initially thought he had simply defecated a thread from the surgery.

As he pulled and pulled and pulled, the man started to realise that something was off.

Not only was the "thread" sticky and stretchy, but it was also so long that he believed it could've stretched up to 10 metres.

To top it off, the tapeworm even slithered and moved when Ratprachoom placed it down.

After taking a video of the parasite, he flushed it down the toilet.

According to local newspaper Thai Rath, the tapeworm could have been a result of eating raw contaminated produce such as vegetables and meat.

Tapeworm eggs can be easily mistaken for raw sago grains. Once consumed and digested, the larvae emerge and attaches itself to the small intestine's lining. Adult tapeworms can cause bloating, indigestion, nausea, vomiting and more.

In serious cases, tapeworms can block the intestine or smaller ducts, or even move out to other parts of the body and damage organs such as the liver, eyes, heart and brain, which may lead to death.

Tapeworm infections are typically treated with oral medications which kill the parasites, according to Mayo Clinic.

ALSO READ: Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

rainercheung@asiaone.com