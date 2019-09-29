Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry

BANGKOK - Thai police investigating a model's unexplained death were hunting for more suspects in a case that has captivated the country and sparked rare outrage over the treatment of women in a poorly understood sector of the entertainment industry.

The body of model-for-hire Thitima Noraphanpiphat was found in the lobby of a Bangkok apartment block on Sept 17, hours after she attended a party where she was paid to serve drinks.

Police are working to press charges against anyone tied to the "scandal" that led to the 25-year-old's death, spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told Agence France-Presse late Saturday.