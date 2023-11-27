Thai Paralympian kills bride and her family at his wedding party

A Thai wedding party on Nov 25 took a tragic turn when the groom shot dead four people, including his bride, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred at a village in Wang Nam Khieo district, in the north-eastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The man was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, the Bangkok Post reported. He had represented Thailand in swimming and shooting at the Paralympic Games.

Chaturong, 29, married Kanchana Pachunthuek on the morning of Nov 25.

They had lived together as a couple for three years before they decided to tie the knot.

A wedding party was then held at night, during which guests and family members said Chaturong did not appear as happy as was expected.

He left the party at some point and returned with a 9mm pistol. He fired shots that killed Kanchana, her mother and her younger sister.

Stray bullets hit two guests, who were rushed to the district hospital. One of them died.

Police are investigating the motive for the killings.

A preliminary probe found that the couple had an argument during the party, The Nation reported. Witnesses said the argument was triggered by the groom's insecurities, as he feared his wife would leave him for another man because of his disability.

Chaturong, a former paramilitary ranger, lost his right leg in an accident while on duty.

He had won a silver medal in the 11th Asean Para Games in Indonesia in 2022, Khaosod newspaper said.

The incident on Nov 25 came just days after a report that Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had signed an order to halt the issue of gun licences for a year.

The order followed a recent spate of shootings in the Thai capital and was aimed at curbing gun violence in the country.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.