Thai police arrest seven teenagers following Bangkok blasts

BANGKOK - Seven students were arrested on Saturday (Aug 3) by Thai police following a series of bomb blasts in Bangkok on Friday, but they admitted to planting only one explosive device to attack their rivals, police said.

They told investigators they had no political motives or links to the other five explosions that occurred in other parts of Bangkok on the same day, said Teerapong Wongratpitak, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 4 yesterday.

The boys, aged 15 to 17, are students at a technical school.

They confessed to placing the device on Rama 9 Road in Suan Luang district that injured 3 street cleaners.

Apart from that explosion, two other small blasts went off near the BTS Skytrain Chong Nonsi station in central Bangkok, and three at a government complex on Chaengwattana Road in the outskirts of Bangkok.