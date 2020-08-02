Thai police hunting for killer soldier who shot dead at least 17 in rampage

BANGKOK - A Thai soldier using military-style weapons killed at least 17 people and wounded 14 in a shooting rampage on Saturday (Feb 8) in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and remains at large, police said.

The man who was identified by police as the suspect had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that “Death is inevitable for everyone.”

He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

The soldier had opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250km from Bangkok, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall and had not yet been apprehended, the police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a series of shots, sending people running.

Gunshots could be heard on the video.

Pray for Korat🥀 It might seems like an issue that will soon be taken care of by the police. and I hope they will ends this quickly without more casualties. evryone stay safe..#กราดยิงโคราช #กราดยิงทั่วเมืองโคราช #savekorat



pic.twitter.com/2eTdmST1i2 — 𝙈𝙖𝙬𝙞𝙠 🌨️ (@MarkieepoOng) February 8, 2020

The shooter had initially gone to a house in the city and shot two people dead, before going to the weapons store on an army base and taking a new gun, local police said.

He also shot at people on the army base, they added.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha in a statement said security forces were trying to apprehend the attacker.

A Thai hashtag that translates as #KoratShooting rapidly became among the most active globally on Twitter with well over 1.5 million tweets.

Facebook said it had removed the account of the attacker and would remove any content related to the attack that violated its policies.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

“We have removed the gunman’s accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”