Thai taxi driver who had coronavirus tells Wuhan to keep fighting

PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BANGKOK - A Thai cab driver who recovered from the new coronavirus after catching it from Chinese tourists said on Wednesday (Feb 5) he wants to encourage the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to keep fighting the virus.

"I watched the news every day from my quarantine room and send my support to Wuhan," said the 50-year-old driver, who wore a surgical mask to conceal his identity at a news conference.

"Even I can beat it. So can you," the driver said as he was discharged from hospital.

The driver checked himself into hospital after coughing heavily. He was identified as Thailand's first case of human-to-human transmission on Jan 31.

With 25 cases, Thailand has had more virus infections than any other country except China. Nine people have recovered and 16 patients are being treated. The virus has killed nearly 500 people, nearly all of them in China.

"When I found out I had the virus, I cried because I have to take care of my family," the driver said. "But I don't have a bad feeling against tourists or the Chinese. I drive a taxi, tourists are my breadbasket." Thailand received some 11 million tourists from China last year.

Doctors praised the driver for stopping work and reporting himself as soon as he fell ill. His family have all tested negative for the virus.

ALSO READ: It's treatable: Little girl with coronavirus discharged from Langkawi hospital

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Thailand china Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Jail and caning for tutor who had sex with Primary 6 student
Jail and caning for tutor who had sex with Primary 6 student
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES