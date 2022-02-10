Thai woman chases down and kickboxes spurned man who dumped beer on her

A Thai woman's night out with her friends turned into a street fight after a man dumped a cup of beer on her.

Pareploy Saeaia, 24, uploaded a video of the incident to Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 8). She wrote: "If this happens to other women, they might choose not to respond. The guy's choosing the wrong person because I'm a boxer."

In the three-minute video, which has garnered over 179,000 shares and more than 8,700 comments, the man is seen walking towards Pareploy and pouring a drink over her before walking away.

Pareploy immediately chases the man down and yells at him while throwing kicks and punches.

Her friends quickly intervened and tried to calm her down, even suffering a few of her blows that were directed at the man.

One of Pareploy's friends also got into a fistfight with the man and landed a few punches of his own.

The man appears unfazed throughout and soon leaves on his motorbike.

According to Pareploy, the man had approached her earlier asking to clank glasses but she refused.

He returned five minutes later to pour the drink on her.

Both parties later went to the Huai Khwang Police Station where they were each fined 1,000 baht (S$41).

According to a report by Coconuts Thailand, the man was an employee at Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada Hotel and has since been fired.

In 2019, a similar incident took place when a woman hulked out after another woman bumped into her handbag. In a fit of rage, she forcefully pushed the other lady and proceeded to kick her, even slamming her into a chair.

