Thai woman steals taxi, drives to Bangkok after cabby rejects her sexual advances

While she failed to steal his heart, this Thai woman managed to steal his taxi instead.

The theft occurred last Saturday morning (Nov 11), when the passenger drove off with a cabby's vehicle the day after the man rejected her sexual advances, according to the Central Investigation Bureau of Thailand.

The passenger, identified as 38-year-old Jirat, had flagged down a cabby, at around 4pm on Nov 10 and paid 3,000 baht (S$114) to hire him for a round trip from Bangkok to Phetchaburi province and back.

Upon their arrival at a hotel in Phetchaburi, Jirat expressed her desire to have sex with him, but he turned her down, reported The Thaiger.

Despite the rejection, the cabby agreed to drive Jirat back to Bangkok the next morning as promised.

While on the way back, the cabby stopped at a petrol station for a toilet break. When he returned, however, he discovered that his taxi was gone.

Suspecting that Jirat was behind the disappearance of his vehicle, the cabby quickly lodged a report at a Phetchaburi police station.

Local police and highway police eventually found and intercepted the car on Rama II Road, where the woman was driving back to Bangkok.

Jirat was arrested and later admitted to the theft. If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

ALSO READ: 3 teens arrested for allegedly stealing ride-sharing vehicle in Yishun

lim.kewei@asiaone.com