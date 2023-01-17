3 teens arrested for allegedly stealing ride-sharing vehicle in Yishun

SINGAPORE - Three teens aged 13 to 17 have been arrested for allegedly stealing what appears to be a car-sharing vehicle in Yishun.

The police were alerted on Sunday morning of Jan 15 around 7.15 am after an abandoned car was reported in the open-air car park of block 773 Yishun avenue 3.

The right side of the car could be seen damaged with scratches and the side skirt was left hanging off the car. According to Zao Bao SG, the car was used for ride-sharing and the teens are thought to have attempted to drive the car out of the parking lot but wrecked it in the process.

According to the Singapore police force, three male teenagers aged 13 to 17 have been arrested for the alleged theft of the vehicle and investigations are currently ongoing.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.