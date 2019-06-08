Thailand seeks more than 10 suspects for series of bombs in Bangkok

A policeman from the explosive ordinance disposal unit runs a bombdetector through a bed of flowers at the scene of an explosion in Bangkok on August 2, 2019.

BANGKOK - Thai security forces are hunting more than 10 suspects in connection with a series of bomb attacks in Bangkok last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday (Aug 5).

Six bombs exploded in the Thai capital last Friday as the city hosted a meeting of South-east Asian foreign ministers, which was also attended by top diplomats from the United States, China, and other world powers.

The authorities now say that six other fire-bombs also went off last Friday in central Bangkok, including two that caused fires in shopping malls in a central shopping district popular with tourists.

Last Saturday, three more bombs also went off at three ATM machines in southern Pattani province. There were no injuries. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"There are more than 10 people involved that need to be arrested, charged, and investigated for the cause (of the attack)," Mr Prayut said.