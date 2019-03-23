Thaksin's daughter gets married in Hong Kong with royalty in attendance

Former Thai prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra (left) and his sister Yingluck (right) posing with the bride Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her groom Pidok Sooksawas

The wedding of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's youngest daughter in Hong Kong has drawn much attention two days before a general election in Thailand.

Lots of coiffured hair, lace and glitter could be seen at the Rosewood Hotel at Victoria Dockside, overlooking Kowloon's waterfront, on Friday (March 22).

Among the guests were Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, who was recently put forward as a candidate for premier by the Thai Raksa Chart party, which is allied with the powerful Shinawatra clan. The move was struck down last month by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

At about 5.15pm, Mr Thaksin's sister, Yingluck, who like her brother is a former premier ousted in a coup, was spotted in a peach-coloured dress; she greeted the media camped outside the hotel.

Mr Thaksin himself said he was "very happy" when he arrived some time after 4pm. He has three children - two daughters and one son.

Security at the ultra-luxurious hotel - which opened its doors just last week - was exceptionally tight ahead of the wedding of Paetongtarn "Ing" Shinawatra and professional pilot Pidok Sooksawas, the South China Morning Post reported.

Sunday's election in Thailand is the first in the kingdom since a coup in 2014.

The vote is also the first under new rules which will mean that winning the popular vote does not automatically translate into leading a government or choosing the next prime minister.

Instead, 250 appointed senators are poised to play a key role in shaping Thailand's next administration.

