'There's nothing left': Indonesia toddler cuts up grocery money, devastating mum

A woman in Indonesia recently fretted over her family's daily life after discovering grocery money cut into tiny pieces.

The culprit? Her toddler with a pair of scissors.

The mum shared her plight on TikTok on Dec 7, writing: "This month's grocery money is gone. There's nothing left".

In a video, shredded Indonesian banknotes in various denominations were seen strewn on the floor, with the highest value being 100,000 rupiah (S$8.60).

According to Indonesian media, the mum thought her child was just playing around.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@mahisaka_/video/7309564456143424773?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7270703993557550600[/embed]

In a follow-up video, the woman calmly asked her daughter for an explanation for her actions.

"I just wanted to cut something," she said.

Taking the opportunity to teach her daughter, the woman explained why she shouldn't cut the money.

"If the money is cut, it will be damaged and it can't be used anymore."

In an attempt to repair the damage, the woman pieced the banknotes together.

Sharing a video of her spending hours trying to do so, the mum wrote: "It's also fun playing puzzles until dawn".

With the TikTok video garnering 13.5 million views at the time of writing, netizens flooded the comments section praising the woman's patience in how she handled the situation.

In response to the comments, the mum replied: "I also still need to learn a lot."

Many users also suggested that she could get the bank notes exchanged at the bank.

According to Bank Indonesia, damaged or defective money can still be exchanged, as long as the sign of authenticity of the Rupiah can still be known or recognised.

Hence, if the damaged rupiah currency meets the applicable terms and conditions, Bank Indonesia will provide a replacement free of charge.

ALSO READ: 'Just let my child play': Woman in China scolds staff for telling her child to stop thrashing supermarket, gets backlash

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com