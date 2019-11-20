Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery

PHOTO: Daily News
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Money is a tricky thing — it can bring couples together or cause lovebirds to split.

A Thai man recently fled from his wife after the couple won 6 million baht (S$270,000) in the lottery.

But not before taking the winning ticket along with him, of course.

Pornthida Chamnanwet, 23, filed a police report on Nov 17 after her husband Wijak Wannaprasit, 34, ran off with the ticket.

She had picked the lottery ticket that won first prize in a lottery draw on Nov 16.

The couple then recorded their win at a police station near Bangkok, signed their names on the lottery ticket and took a photo with it.

PHOTO: Daily News

They had agreed to split the winnings equally, Pornthida said, and had ideas on how they would spend the prize money.

But their joy was short-lived.

A day later, Wijak had a change of heart and told his wife that instead of 3 million baht, she'd be getting 2 million baht.

She asked why and they got into a heated argument, which led to him walking out of their rented room with the lottery ticket.

Pornthida filed a report, asking the police for help in preventing her husband from cashing in the ticket.

According to a Thai lawyer, Wijak is liable to a jail term of up of three years, if he's found guilty of misappropriation.

After the incident was reported by Thai media, Pornthida's runaway husband returned home and said he has yet to collect the prize money.

Now, the couple are back together and said they will pick up their winnings from the state lottery office.

ALSO READ: Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Lottery marriage

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Disbarred lawyer who stole from HK hotel room in 2008 reinstated after 11-year hiatus
Disbarred lawyer who stole from HK hotel room in 2008 reinstated after 11-year hiatus
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: &#039;We must share the path&#039;
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: 'We must share the path'
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park

SERVICES