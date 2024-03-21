Toddler falls to death from third floor of India mall after slipping from dad's arm

A toddler died after falling from the third floor of a mall in central India, after her dad apparently lost his grip on the girl while going up an escalator.

According to media reports, the incident happened on Tuesday (March 19) in a mall in Raipur city, within the state of Chhattisgarh.

CCTV footage of the tragic incident showed a man carrying a young child as he walked towards an escalator. An older boy believed to be his son followed closely behind.

While attempting to get on the escalator, the boy hesitates and stumbles as the man is seen trying to hold him up. It is at this time that the man appeared to lose his grip on the baby, with the child slipping over the handrails and plummeting to the ground.

Reports stated that the family were on the third floor of the mall, about 12 metres above the ground floor.

According to The Times of India, an eyewitness stated that upon impact, bystanders "rushed to cradle the baby", and that there was no blood at the scene.

The toddler was rushed to hospital within minutes, said the eyewitness, adding that some who saw the accident were trembling from the shock.

The girl, however, was reportedly pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Local police are investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: Boy ends up requiring stitches after hand gets trapped in City Plaza escalator

candicecai@asiaone.com