Toilet sign in Thai temple draws flak for discriminating against Chinese tourists

A sign pasted outside a restroom of a temple in Thailand has recently drawn ire from netizens who claim that its message is discriminatory against Chinese tourists.

The sign, which urges temple visitors to keep the premises clean, had reminders printed in Thai, English and Chinese.

While both the Thai and English versions read "Please keep clean", the Chinese reminder stated: "Chinese tourists, please keep clean."

A Chinese tourist who recently visited Thailand uploaded a photo of the sign onto social media, questioning why people from their country were being targeted, reported 8world.

The photo soon attracted a barrage of comments from riled-up Chinese netizens.

"I hope Chinese people will think twice before traveling to Thailand," said one.

"The English notice only asks visitors to keep clean, it's obvious that the Chinese version is targeting Chinese tourists."

On the flipside, however, some felt that the reminder came about because of how some Chinese tourists have behaved in the past.

"As a Chinese, I really hate how some Chinese tourists don't flush the toilets, spit everywhere, litter and speak loudly.

"These affluent people like to go overseas, but their bad behaviour will affect their future generations," one netizen opined.

Chinese tourists issued advisory to behave overseas

In 2013, China's National Tourism Administration issued a 64-page pamphlet to teach Chinese tourists how to behave appropriately while overseas.

Some of these pointers include not shouting in public, flushing the toilet after use and not relieving themselves in public.

The advisory came about after then-vice premier Wang Yang spoke out about how the "uncivilised behaviour" of some Chinese tourists abroad was harming China's image.

He reportedly said: "They speak loudly in public, carve characters on tourist attractions, cross the road when the traffic lights are still red, spit anywhere and [carry out] some other uncivilised behaviour.

"It damages the image of the Chinese people and has a very bad impact."

