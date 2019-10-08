Tokyo 2020 construction worker dies, heatstroke suspected

A man crosses a street with his head covered from the sun during a heatwave in Tokyo's Ginza district on August 9, 2019.

A worker at a Tokyo 2020 Olympics construction site has collapsed and died, organisers said, reportedly of heatstroke as the Japanese capital swelters through a blistering heatwave.

The 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground under a scorching sun on Thursday afternoon at the site where he had been laying electric cables.

He was rushed to hospital but later confirmed dead, according to Tokyo 2020 organisers on Friday.

Organisers said the cause of death has not been officially established but several local media cited police as saying they suspect heatstroke. Police were unable to confirm the reports immediately.