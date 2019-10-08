Tokyo 2020 construction worker dies, heatstroke suspected

A man crosses a street with his head covered from the sun during a heatwave in Tokyo's Ginza district on August 9, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A worker at a Tokyo 2020 Olympics construction site has collapsed and died, organisers said, reportedly of heatstroke as the Japanese capital swelters through a blistering heatwave.

The 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground under a scorching sun on Thursday afternoon at the site where he had been laying electric cables.

He was rushed to hospital but later confirmed dead, according to Tokyo 2020 organisers on Friday.

Organisers said the cause of death has not been officially established but several local media cited police as saying they suspect heatstroke. Police were unable to confirm the reports immediately.

The death is the third related to Tokyo Olympics construction works after one suicide from overwork stress and another killed in an accident.

Tokyo's hot and humid summer weather is a major concern for Olympic organisers, particularly after a heatwave that engulfed the city last year.

After a long rainy season this year, the Japanese capital has again been hit by a deadly heatwave. Last week more than 18,000 people had been hospitalised nationwide due to the weather with 57 dying.

Organisers have come up with a variety of cooling methods ranging from misting sprays and fans, to potted flower fences that organisers say help "psychologically" cool those around.

They have also moved up the starting times for some sports, including the marathon, over fears for athletes' wellbeing.

More about
Tokyo Olympics 2020

TRENDING

Rocker&#039;s emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Rocker's emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Leaders from neighbouring countries join NDP celebrations
Leaders from neighbouring countries join NDP celebrations
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Child in China beaten to death by mother &#039;over table manners&#039;
Child in China beaten to death by mother 'over table manners'
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth

LIFESTYLE

18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
20 birthday freebies you didn&#039;t know you could get in Singapore
20 birthday freebies you didn't know you could get in Singapore
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident

SERVICES