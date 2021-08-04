Tokyo Olympics: Australian athletes leave vomit in room, cause chaos on flight home

Australian athletes damaged their Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village rooms before departing, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Tuesday (Aug 3), while other teammates showed “unacceptable behaviour” on their flight home.

Australian media reported that a raucous gathering left damaged beds and a hole in the wall. Cleaners had to clear a pool of vomit in one room.

Team Australia chief Ian Chesterman played down the incident, saying that the offenders had apologised and would not be punished.

“Some young people made a mistake, they had left the rooms in a condition that was unacceptable,” said Chesterman.

A police officers stands guard at the athletes' village in Tokyo.

PHOTO: Reuters

He described the damage as “minor” and that it was “not the hardest thing to break the cardboard bed”.

“There was a hole in the wall, but that’s pretty easy to do,” he added.

“It is a book as old as time: a good young person makes a mistake, chapter two is a good, young person is full of remorse. Chapter three is a good young person learns from the mistake and becomes a better person.”

Rugby Australia said later on Tuesday it had launched its own investigation after being told by officials of “unacceptable” behaviour by rugby and football players on the flight home from the Olympics.

Passengers on the 10-hour flight from Tokyo to Sydney had complained of rowdy behaviour as the Olympians reportedly became drunk.

Vomit was left in the plane’s bathroom, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“Rugby Australia has been made aware of incidents involving the Australian men’s Sevens programme after being informed by the Australian Olympic Committee,” it said.

“Rugby Australia has begun its own internal investigation into the matter … Rugby Australia expects the highest standards of all its employees, modelling the values of our game – respect, integrity, passion and teamwork.”

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll said he had received reports from the CEOs of rugby and football, investigating reports of rowdy behaviour on a flight into Sydney last Friday.

“It’s extremely disappointing but both Rugby and Football (governing bodies) have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologised to the Australian Olympic Team,” he said.

“The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us. While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behaviour was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports CEOs.”