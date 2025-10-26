Trump aims to clinch deal with China's Xi during Asia trip

AIR FORCE ONE — US President Donald Trump will test his deal-making capabilities on a trip to Asia, a region battered by his trade policies, while doubts hang over his highly anticipated meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

Trump, who left Washington on Friday (Oct 24) night, is set for a five-day trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, his first to the region and longest journey abroad since taking office in January.

The Republican leader hopes to pile up trade, critical mineral and ceasefire deals before turning to the toughest challenge, a face-to-face with Xi on Thursday in South Korea.

Trump is also working to maintain the signature foreign policy achievement of his second term, a fragile ceasefire he helped to negotiate in the Israel-Gaza conflict, while the Russian war in Ukraine and a trade war with China continue.

Washington and Beijing have hiked tariffs on each other's exports and threatened to halt trade in critical minerals and technologies.

The trip was formally announced by the White House on Thursday (Oct 23). Details remain in flux, including the meeting between leaders of the world's two largest economies.

Neither side expects a breakthrough that would restore terms of trade that existed before Trump's second-term inauguration in January, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

Instead, talks between the two sides to prepare for the meeting focused on managing disagreements and modest improvements.

An interim agreement could include limited relief on tariffs, an extension of current rates, or China committing to buy US-made soybeans and Boeing airplanes. Beijing reneged on similar promises in a 2020 deal with Trump.

Washington could let more high-end computer chips flow to Beijing, which in turn could loosen controls on rare earth magnets that have angered Trump.

Or, nothing could come of the talks.

On Wednesday (Oct 22), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump-Xi talk would be a "pull-aside," suggesting nothing formal. Trump later told reporters the two would have "a pretty long meeting," allowing them to "work out a lot of our questions and our doubts and our tremendous assets together."

China has not confirmed a meeting is planned.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and former Biden administration official, said Trump's Asia policy has been defined by intense pressure on countries' trade policies and defence spending.

"The high-level question on this trip is really, who does the United States stand with, and what does it stand for," she said.

En route to Malaysia, Trump was due to make a refueling stop in Qatar, where he would briefly meet its emir and prime minister on board Air Force One, according to a White House official. Qatar has been a mediator in the conflict in Gaza.

In Kuala Lumpur, he could oversee the signing of a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia. The deal would formalise an agreement that ended the worst fighting in years between the two countries in July.

After that stop, Trump will head to Japan to meet Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected prime minister. Takaichi is expected to affirm plans by her predecessor to increase military spending and to make US$550 billion (S$715 billion) in Trump-directed investments in the United States.

Then, in Busan, South Korea, Trump plans to meet Xi ahead of an international trade summit. Trump is set to return to Washington before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' forum begins, according to the schedule announced by the White House on Thursday.

Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to a total of some 155 per cent from Nov 1 if they cannot strike a deal. That would almost certainly provoke a reaction from Beijing and end a truce that paused tit-for-tat hikes.

Beyond trade, the two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, a long-running US-China irritant, and Russia, a Chinese ally subject to expanded sanctions over the Ukraine war.

"There's no intent from the US side to discuss other issues," aside from China's trade, export controls and its purchases of Russian oil, according to a US official, who said Trump would be prepared to reiterate previous responses if Xi raised other topics.

Before departing the White House on Friday for the trip, Trump told reporters he expected the Taiwan issue to be raised during his talks with Xi.

Trump also said he will likely raise the issue of releasing Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Lai is serving a prison sentence in Hong Kong under Beijing-imposed national security laws.

"It's on my list. I'm going to ask ... We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

It was unclear if Trump would try to resume trade negotiations with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is also travelling in Asia, after Trump abruptly cut off talks.

The two would probably seek each other on Wednesday at a dinner with other leaders, another official said.

Trump told reporters that he did not plan on meeting with Carney and said he was "satisfied with the deal we have".

Trump is also trying to close trade deals with Malaysia and India, while shoring up a deal that has been struck with South Korea.

US and South Korean relations have been strained by Seoul's concerns over the $350 billion investment Trump has sought in US companies and deportations of the country's foreign workers.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wants Trump to pursue peace with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. US officials considered, but never confirmed, a trip to the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, according to another person familiar with the discussions.

Another US official said on Friday that no Kim-Trump meeting was on the schedule for the trip.

Trump said contacting North Korea's secluded society is challenging and told reporters: "If you want to put out the word, I'm open to it. You know, they don't have a lot of telephone service."

