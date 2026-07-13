TSMC to add 2 advanced chip packaging plants in Chiayi, Taiwan minister says

TAIPEI — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) will add two advanced chip packaging plants in the Chiayi Science Park, the island's science and technology minister said on Sunday (July 12).

Located in southern Taiwan, the Chiayi Science Park is being developed as one of TSMC's major advanced chip-packaging hubs.

TSMC's first advanced chip packaging plant at the Chiayi Science Park has already entered mass production and its second plant is expected to begin mass production soon, National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen said at a groundbreaking ceremony.

"Today's groundbreaking marks the start of the second phase, which will include a third and fourth plant," Wu said, adding that the park is expected to generate more than 300 billion Taiwan dollars (S$12.1 billion) in annual production value and create more than 9,000 jobs once all four plants are up and running.

TSMC is rapidly expanding its advanced chip-packaging capacity, including its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate technology, as demand from artificial intelligence chip designers like Nvidia continues to outstrip supply.

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