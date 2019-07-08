Unexploded firebomb discovered in Bangkok's Pratunam market

A policeman from the explosive ordinance disposal unit runs a bombdetector through a bed of flowers at the scene of an explosion in Bangkok on August 2, 2019.

BANGKOK - Thai authorities recovered an unexploded firebomb at a market in central Bangkok on Wednesday (Aug 7) in what they said was a device left over from coordinated attacks last week that wounded four people.

Six small bombs and six fire-bombs went off in the Thai capital last Friday as the city hosted a meeting of South-east Asian foreign ministers that was also attended by top diplomats from the United States, China, and other world powers.

Thai police said the newly discovered firebomb at the Pratunam market in central Bangkok was similar to those set off last Friday.

"The device functioned, but the fire did not catch because it was hidden underneath a pile of clothes so there was not enough oxygen for the fire," a police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.