Unexploded firebomb discovered in Bangkok's Pratunam market

A policeman from the explosive ordinance disposal unit runs a bombdetector through a bed of flowers at the scene of an explosion in Bangkok on August 2, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BANGKOK - Thai authorities recovered an unexploded firebomb at a market in central Bangkok on Wednesday (Aug 7) in what they said was a device left over from coordinated attacks last week that wounded four people.

Six small bombs and six fire-bombs went off in the Thai capital last Friday as the city hosted a meeting of South-east Asian foreign ministers that was also attended by top diplomats from the United States, China, and other world powers.

Thai police said the newly discovered firebomb at the Pratunam market in central Bangkok was similar to those set off last Friday.

"The device functioned, but the fire did not catch because it was hidden underneath a pile of clothes so there was not enough oxygen for the fire," a police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"The device is timer-triggered and is attached to a power bank, the same sort that were used in last week's attacks, and it was likely placed... around the same time as other devices," he said.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the authorities have detained nine suspects, including two men who were arrested last Friday, accused of planting two bombs in front of the police headquarters in central Bangkok a day earlier.

The two suspects are from Narathiwat province, one of the largely Malay-Muslim provinces in Thailand's deep south where more than a decade-long insurgency has left nearly 7,000 people dead since 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters that last Friday's coordinated attacks were "linked to a southern group" but did not elaborate on the details, saying that more investigation is needed to determine who order the attack.

More about
Thailand Bombings/Explosions

TRENDING

Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Businessman dies after being shot 3 times in Malaysia
Businessman dies after being shot 3 times in Malaysia
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Malaysian consumers find something &#039;fishy&#039; over high price of food items
Malaysian consumers find something 'fishy' over high price of food items
HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women
HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women
Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can&#039;t go home
Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can't go home
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions
FairPrice&#039;s new VivoCity outlet defines &#039;Xtra&#039; - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
FairPrice's new VivoCity outlet so 'Xtra', it even has an indoor farm
Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter
Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
3 ways to spice up long distance relationships without breaking the bank
3 ways to spice up long distance relationships without breaking the bank
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress
Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
EXO&#039;s Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel&#039;s romance?
EXO's Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel's romance?

SERVICES