Vietnam border guard opens fire on colleagues before committing suicide

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP

HANOI - A Vietnamese border guard open fire and injured three people at his patrol station before killing himself on Saturday (June 15), state media reported in the communist country where gun violence is extremely rare.

Civilians are banned from owning guns in Vietnam, a one-party state where a vast police force and soldiers are among the few officials with access to weapons.

On Saturday, a border guard in southern Long An province near Cambodia opened fire at his post injuring two colleagues and a local resident, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

The shooter holed himself up at the post in Binh Hiep commune before committing suicide, VNA said, identifying him as second lieutenant Ta Quang Dat.

"Dat had shown recent signs of psychological disorder and he just returned from treatment," VNA reported.

Some unverified media reports said one of the injured victims later died in hospital.

Roads were blocked around the crime scene and local residents were evacuated from the area.

A local official requesting anonymity told AFP earlier "authorities were working at the scene", without providing further details.

Dangerous crimes are uncommon in Vietnam, though in recent years a small number of high-profile incidents have chilled the country.

In 2016 a forest ranger shot and killed two provincial officials in northern Yen Bai province before turning the gun on himself.

And last year a pipe bomb tore through a police station in southern Ho Chi Minh City, which officials later said was a politically motivated crime carried out by "terrorists".

Vietnam's lengthy and porous land border - which abuts Cambodia, Laos and China - is manned by soldiers in patrol posts.

There are 450,000 active duty soldiers in Vietnam, along with a five million strong reserve force, according to the Defence Ministry.

Mental health care largely lags in Vietnam, where specialised treatment centres are rare and social taboos abound.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

More about

VIETNAM Suicides Shooting - Gun crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
&#039;I was a stay-at-home dad, and it was awful. It was also the best thing I ever did&#039;
'I was a stay-at-home dad, and it was awful. It was also the best thing I ever did'
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Jay Chou, X Japan drummer Yoshiki slammed for socialising with Jackie Chan
Jay Chou, X Japan drummer Yoshiki slammed for socialising with Jackie Chan
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Woman injures hand after tripping on Canopy Park walking net at Jewel Changi Airport
Woman injures hand after tripping on Canopy Park walking net at Jewel Changi Airport
Canned luncheon meat seized in Philippines contains swine flu virus
Canned luncheon meat seized in Philippines contains swine flu virus
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
Places to hang with your dad on Father&#039;s Day
Places to hang with your dad on Father's Day
6 of the sexiest celebrity dads and their beauty secrets
6 of the sexiest celebrity dads and their beauty secrets
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Tips to make a small bedroom seem bigger
Tips to make a small bedroom seem bigger
5 makeup brands to buy in Taiwan: Mkup, My Beauty Diary &amp; more
5 makeup brands to buy in Taiwan: Mkup, My Beauty Diary & more
Wedding packages in Singapore: How exactly do you choose one?
Wedding packages in Singapore: How exactly do you choose one?

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class

SERVICES