HANOI - Vietnam's health ministry will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the Moderna vaccine, state media reported on Wednesday (Sept 8).

The ministry had approved the mixed regimen, which is due to low supplies of the Moderna vaccine.

Both vaccines are of the Messenger RNA (mRNA) type.

